Following the misunderstanding that led to the suspension of helicopter landing fee, the federal government, the international oil companies (iocs) and local oil companies (locs) under the aegis of the oil producers trade section (opts) have begun drafting framework for navigational services.

The framework would guide navigational services in the country ahead of the resumption of the collection of helicopter landing Levy.

It will be recalled that the federal government granted Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd exclusive rights as consultant to collect the levies.

After the company was granted the rights, stakeholders expressed reservation on the appropriateness of the levies.

Following concerns raised, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo announced the suspension of the collection of the levy.

The suspension took effect from May 30,2024.

The minister thereafter set up a committee with members from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and its relevant agencies, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd.

Members of the committee were charged to look into the issues raised by concerned stakeholders and submit a report on or before end of June,2024.

There are indications that the committee has submitted its report to the Minister.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the ministerial committee recommended the resumption of the collection of the helicopter landing levies.

Ahead of the resumption, at a meeting between the oil companies, ministry officials, representatives of NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited, and aviation industry regulators in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development focused on creating a framework for navigational services.

The helicopter landing levies to be collected by NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Ltd are aeronautical revenues applied within the lower airspace, targeting IOCs and LOCs in line with global conventions and international best practices.

It is expected that the levies would boost the country’s economy as Nigeria currently looses millions of dollars due to poor regulation of the collection process.

Besides revenue generation, the levies on oil fields, terminals, platforms, rigs, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units, helipads, airstrips, and aerodromes would also strengthen national security.

The IOCs that attended the meeting physically and virtually are; the OPTS Oil Producers Trade Section, Agip, Shell, Total, Mobil, Elf, Chevron, and others.

