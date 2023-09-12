The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has launched an app to monitor Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) compliance with the tariffs set in a regulation.

The app is designed for cross-working data for the purpose of Supply Based Tariff (SBT), using Abuja Electricity Distribution Company as a pilot project.

Chairman, Engr. Sanusi Garba made the disclosure during the launch of Power Outage Reporting System (PORS) App in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, “the app we are launching today is supposed to assist the commission in monitoring that DisCos are actually complying with the tariff that was set with that regulation.”

Garba said one of the major roles of NERC is quality supply regulation, which led to its recent launch of a new consumer protection regulation that provides a timeline within which public utilities and especially DisCos are required to resolve complaints by the customers.

He said the app which the customers are expected to download from Google Place Store “is also supposed to help customers to report disruption of supply in their areas.”

He said the commission tried to sample opinion on the level of quality of supply that customers are experiencing.

In view of this, he said the Commission decided to put smart meters on one feeder for accurate data or near real time data.

According to him, the commission has discovered that the DisCos are actually complying with that obligation in real time.

He further noted that the app was launched to assist customers to give feedback of the disruption of supply in the areas to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

He added that the app has become necessary because some customers are tired of being in the customer care of the DisCos when they are in blackout for days.

The chairman said although the app commenced as a pilot project with the AEDC, the commission will soon roll it out to other energy distributors in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“We decided to start this launch with Abuja and there will be a national rollout for other distribution companies.

“AEDC today is like a guinea pig for the app but we will quickly expedite other distribution companies,” he said.

He encouraged customers to download the app, stressing all they need is their meter number.

He urged the DisCos, whose source of money is from supply to the customers to see the report from customers as instruction for disruption which could affect their collections.

Speaking, NERC Vice Chairman, Musliu Oseni, noted that the commission is working on the establishment of contact centres.

The app, he said, “is ready for a nationwide roll out but we are starting with Abuja and extending to Eko or Ikeja DisCos.”

