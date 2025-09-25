The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) has announced the return of its flagship digital economy conference, Tech Convergence, for its second edition. Scheduled for October 14, 2025, at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, the event promises to be a landmark gathering for Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

With the theme: “Building Nigeria’s Digital Future: The Internet as a Catalyst for Growth,” Tech Convergence 2.0 will bring together leading voices across government, industry, academia, civil society, and the private sector to deliberate on strategies that will position Nigeria as a leading digital powerhouse in Africa and beyond.

The internet continues to transform Nigeria’s economy, contributing to the expansion of e-commerce, fintech, education technology, creative industries, and digital services. According to recent reports, Nigeria’s digital economy contributes over 18% to the national GDP, making it a critical driver of growth and innovation.

Speaking ahead of the conference, NiRA President, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya, underscored the importance of securing Nigeria’s online identity:“Nigeria’s digital economy is a powerhouse, but to sustain its momentum, we must fortify our local internet infrastructure and identity. That is the essence of Tech Convergenceuniting stakeholders to safeguard our digital sovereignty through the .ng domain and to unlock the full potential of a connected Nigeria.”

He added that the internet is no longer just an enabler but the engine of digital transformation, with the .ng domain as a symbol of ownership, trust, and sovereignty in Nigeria’s online space.

The event Chairman, Mr. Seun Kehinde, highlighted the stakeholder-centric design of the conference:“Tech Convergence is more than just an eventit is a collaborative platform where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are built, and solutions are crafted. As stakeholders, we share a collective responsibility to ensure the internet continues to drive inclusive growth and innovation in Nigeria.”

The inaugural edition in 2024, held in Lagos, drew more than 400 participants and 25 speakers from across the tech ecosystem. Discussions explored the internet’s role in bridging the gap between the creative sector and digital content. Building on this success, Tech Convergence 2.0 will expand its focus to cover policy, infrastructure, cybersecurity, local content, and emerging technologies.

