TheAig-Imoukhuede Foundation, committed to improving public service delivery in Africa, has successfully concluded a four-week leadership and project management training programme for 61 Nigerian Federal Civil Service Directors from 10 Ministries.

The programme, delivered in partnership with the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) and hosted at the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), equipped participants with essential skills to enhance their leadership capabilities and project management expertise.

Conducted by Phillips Consulting Limited, the training was comprised of two batches, with the first graduating on July 25 and the second on July 31, 2024. The comprehensive curriculum covered strategic leadership, project management, and business communication, equipping participants to drive positive change within their respective departments.

“It was a privilege to be selected for the inaugural cohort of this training programme,” stated Mrs. Bosede Opeyemi Olaniyi, Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics at the Federal Ministry of Power and a participant at the training programme. “When I first saw the training schedule, I was worried as it posed some conflicts with my work commitments, but the comprehensive outline quickly convinced me of its immense value. I found the project management module particularly enlightening. Beyond the academic content, the opportunity to connect with other Directors from across federal MDAs is invaluable. From the interactions in class, I realised that some challenges are not peculiar to my MDA, and now we’re building connections that will undoubtedly facilitate future collaborations and make things easier for everyone in the future.”

Chioma Njoku, Director of Programmes at the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, expressed pride in the graduates, stating, “These dedicated civil servants have demonstrated exceptional commitment throughout the training. By investing in their leadership development, we are empowering them to become catalysts for transformation in the public sector. This training is a crucial step towards our shared goal of improving the lives of Nigerians.”

The Foundation expresses its sincere gratitude to the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) for providing the funding for the programme and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) for the training venue.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a high-performing public service. Through strategic partnerships and innovative programmes, the Foundation will continue to empower leaders to drive positive change and improve public service delivery for the betterment of all Nigerians.

