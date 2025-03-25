The Bauchi State Government has announced that arrangements have been finalised for the employment of 10,000 youths into the State Civil Service.

This disclosure was made by the Head of the Civil Service (HoS) of the State, Barrister Mohammed Sani Umar, during a courtesy visit and presentation to the State Civil Service Commission.

The HoS congratulated the Chairman of the Commission on his recent appointment and wished him a successful tenure in leadership.

Sani Umar noted that the Chairman assumed office at a time when the State Government is preparing to recruit workers from across the state to fill vacancies in various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

This initiative is intended to strengthen the current workforce, reduce the unemployment rate in the state, and solicit cooperation from all stakeholders for its successful execution.

To this end, the HoS disclosed that the State Government will introduce an employment portal for candidates, who must be indigenes of the state, and are interested in joining the State Civil Service.

The HoS further revealed that the State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has already approved the employment of 10,000 job seekers into various cadres across the MDAs.

He stated that adequate publicity would soon be carried out across the state to create awareness and provide guidelines on how to apply through the State Employment Portal.

He also commended the management of Bauchi State Information and Communication Technology for their professionalism and dedication whenever their services are required.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Dr Ibrahim Alhaji Muhammad, described the initiative as a welcome development for the teeming youth seeking employment in the state.

He expressed his appreciation that Bauchi State had embraced modern technology in the employment process by introducing a website for candidates to apply online, which would undoubtedly reduce obstacles and improve equity, fairness, and transparency.

In his presentation, the Director-General of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Bauchi, Malam Hayatuddeen Babama’aji, explained that before a candidate could access or log into the portal, they must create an account requiring some personal information and a password.

Represented by the Centre Director, Jibreel Hussain Kawure, and assisted by the Training Manager, Mukhtar Nuruddeen, he stated that the portal contains over 100 positions, enabling candidates to select the type of work they wish to be employed for across the MDAs.

It was further disclosed that the release of the portal would be announced soon by the State Government, as Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has directed the office of the Head of Civil Service and the Commissions to fast-track all processes for the exercise to commence.

The entourage of the Head of the Civil Service included representatives of the Commissioner of Information and Communication, the Permanent Secretary of General Administration, and Directors, among others, as detailed in a statement by Saleh Umar, Information/PRO, BSCSC.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).