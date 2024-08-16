The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPH), Chiedu Ugbo, has disclosed that constant gas supply remained the panacea for the challenges in power generation in the country.

Ugbo, who stated this while speaking at the Calabar Generation Company, a subsidiary of the NDPHC, when members of the House of Representatives Committee on Power paid a facility tour of the 625MW power generation plant, noted that the major factor of gas supply is money

He added that though the sector had experienced shortfall in the past in that aspect, he nevertheless expressed hope that government and other stakeholders were stepping in to address the issue.

“The only challenge we have in our power plants in the Western axis is gas supply, but we are doing everything to form a good handshake with our gas supplier. A major factor of gas supply is money, tariff payment which we have experienced a lot of shortfalls in the past from the market. We generate, put it into the grid and the money does not return fully but government is stepping into it and doing a lot to ensure we are paid. Once we are paid, we are able to pay the gas suppliers so it’s a chain and all parts has to work very well,” he said.

The NDPHC boss welcomed the visit by the house committee on power saying it showed that the government was focusing on its promise to the people.

The government, Ugbo noted, placed a premium on service delivery, adding that the government was also alive to its responsibilities knowing that it was being watched and would be accountable.

Earlier, the House Committee on Power, led by its Chairman, Victor Nwokolo, said the visit was in furtherance of its constitutional responsibility.

Nwokolo who represents Ika North East and Ika South Federal Constituency of Delta State, commended the NDPHC for its management of the Calabar Generation Plant and its proper collaboration with service providers.

He expressed optimism that such would be sustained, just as he charged all stakeholders to collaborate in order to achieve the aims of the present administration in achieving its power generation targets.

