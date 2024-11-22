The National Electricity Regulatory Commission has granted permission to Kogi State to manage electricity generation and distribution, paving the way for efficient power supply to boost businesses in the State.

The state Commissioner for Rural and Energy Development, Engineer Abdulmutalib Muhammed, announced this while briefing Newsmen immediately after the State Executive Council meeting .

He revealed that the State Executive Council has directed that the State Internally Displaced Camp should be electrified within one week.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Kingsley Fanwo praised Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for all round performance, emphasizing the need for an aggressive investment drive to improve the state’s economy and create job opportunities for youth, stressing that the state government remains committed to the security and wellbeing of its people.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon Timothy Ojona, revealed that the state government has invested over nine billion naira in food security, resulting in Kogi State now having the lowest food inflation rate in the country.

This achievement he said, is on the heels of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s wet season farming initiative, which invested over seven billion naira in farm inputs and deployed over 100 tractors across 7,324 hectares of farmland.

The Press were also briefed that preparations are underway for the Kogi International Carnival, scheduled for December 1-7.

These developments demonstrate the state government’s commitment to enhancing the lives of its citizens.

