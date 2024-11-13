MG Vowgas Limited, a leading EPCIC company in Nigeria, has successfully completed the heat treatment of a critical gas turbine component for the Geregu Power Plant.

According to the comapny, the treatment plays a vital role in stabilising the national power grid and mitigating the frequent collapses that have plagued Nigeria’s electricity supply.

The firm disclosed that the heat treatment was performed using MG Vowgas’s state-of-the-art 200-ton furnace, the largest of its kind in West Africa.

Tribune Online learnt that the achievement is particularly significant, as, without this facility, the component would have had to be transported overseas for treatment, resulting in substantial foreign exchange losses and prolonged delays that would further exacerbate power grid failures.

The project was executed under the leadership of the GM of Project and Infrastructure for MG Vowgas Ltd, Okorie Chidiebere and Godwin Izomor, who made the bold decision to install this furnace in Nigeria, the country has avoided these challenges.

The firm stated that the furnace is operated entirely by a team of indigenous engineers trained in Turkey, effectively realizing the NCDMB’s goals for knowledge transfer and significantly reducing unemployment rates in Nigeria.

