Sokoto State government has approved the payment of N950 million to the contractor handling the state-independent power project to ensure stable and interrupted power supply to the people of the state.

Recalled that the state government, during the administration of Senator Aliyu Wamakko, embarked on the construction of the Independent Power Project which is still under construction till now.

Briefing newsmen shortly after its state executive council meeting held at the council chamber on Wednesday, the state Commissioner for information, Sambo Bello Danchadi, said the money was paid to the original contractor handling the project for completion.

He said the Independent Power Project when completed will generate additional 35 megawatts for the state.

The Commissioner further said the state executive council approved sum of N279 million for construction of six blocks of hostels and 192 million for 3 blocks of hostel at both Shehu Shagari College of Education and Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic respectively.

“The state executive council also approved the sum of N222 million to renovate Waziri Junaidu History Bureau complex.

“We also approve the purchase of two additional vehicles to the office of the state Deputy Governor, Abuja office, with additional vehicles for security agents in the state”

The council also approved Medium Term Expenditure framework for three years which made up of projects and expectations and will be forwarded to the state House of Assembly.

