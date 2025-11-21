Latam Airlines has announced a new direct service connecting São Paulo (GRU) with Cape Town (CPT). Scheduled to begin in September 2026 with three flights per week, the route will be the first direct South American carrier connection to Cape Town.

Cape Town Air Access, powered by Wesgro, acknowledged the announcement, noting the route’s potential to enhance trade, tourism, and investment opportunities for the region.

Passenger traffic between South America and Cape Town has grown steadily, with two-way travellers increasing by 8% year-to-date in 2025, reaching 41,000 between January and August. Volumes are expected to return to near pre-pandemic levels of just under 70,000 two-way passengers by the end of 2025.

Unlocking new horizons

"This milestone directly supports our strategy to unlock access to high-growth markets, including Brazil. As we continue expanding Cape Town’s global reach, this direct service will open new and exciting opportunities for trade, investment and tourism, driving meaningful economic impact for the region," said Wrenelle Stander, Wesgro CEO and official spokesperson of Cape Town Air Access.

The service will be operated on Boeing 787-9 aircraft, offering long-haul travellers an efficient and comfortable connection. Officials note that the new route will create opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment while enhancing the Western Cape’s profile as a business and leisure destination.

Opening doors for business and leisure

“This connection is a major milestone for the Western Cape. It will boost tourism, expand trade opportunities and attract investment, while strengthening the province’s position as a globally connected destination for both business and leisure,” said Dr Ivan Meyer, Provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism.

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, highlighted the strategic significance of the link: "This direct service is a real game-changer for Cape Town. It creates a south-to-south travel and trade corridor that brings in more tourists, boosts commerce, strengthens cultural ties, and unlocks new opportunities for our people.

"It gives local businesses a foothold in global markets, supports jobs, and makes Cape Town even more competitive globally. And a big shout-out to the Air Access partnership for the behind-the-scenes work that makes wins like this possible. Get ready for the Dreamliner touching down in the Mother City!"

Latam’s São Paulo route is part of the airline’s broader network expansion, which includes over 60 Brazilian airports and additional international routes to South Africa, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

