Kenya’s loss of a seat on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council has left the entire East and Horn of Africa region without a voice in global maritime decision‑making for the first time in 24 years.

And the absence means Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia, and other port states in the region will now have to implement international shipping rules crafted without their input, weakening their ability to shape standards, secure investment, and protect regional interests in maritime trade and the blue economy.

The IMO is a United Nations agency that sets global standards for safety, security, and environmental performance in the shipping industry.

After years of maintaining a presence on the IMO Council, Kenya was voted out during the 34th session of the IMO Assembly. The session brought together 48 countries competing for 40 council seats.

Kenya lost its Group C seat to Nigeria for the 2026–2027 biennium, leaving the region without representation.

Nigeria was elected to the Category C Council seat previously held by Kenya.

The election of IMO Council members across different categories began on November 28 and was expected to conclude on Wednesday, December 3.

The Kenyan delegation, led by Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, campaigned for re-election by emphasising maritime safety, environmental stewardship, and blue economy advancement.

According to maritime experts, overregulation of Kenya’s maritime sector and the recent attempt to evict the Mission to Seafarers department—an IMO-affiliated body—may have contributed to Kenya’s loss.

Agayo Ogambi, Shippers Council for Eastern Africa CEO, said Kenya’s elimination from the decision-making table is a loss for the region, especially as the maritime and blue economy present enormous opportunities and challenges.“Being out means we are not at the table representing our interests on the global maritime stage. The Council actively endorses or vetoes decisions of the Secretariat, committees, and working groups, including proposed amendments to conventions. The region will not be able to influence certain decisions or policies,” said Mr Ogambi.“We are hopeful that the leadership at the Kenya Maritime Authority, with the support of the government and stakeholders, will reflect on this setback and bounce back strongly, build strategic alliances, and rebuild international governance.”Mr Ogambi noted that the loss does not mean Kenya lacks capability but suggests that other countries may have performed better, securing the confidence and support of IMO member states.

IMO membership in Category C is ostensibly allocated based on special maritime interests or geographic balance.

Election to this category ensures representation and a significant stake in decision-making for maritime transport and logistics.

Maritime expert Andrew Mwangura noted that Nigeria leveraged its position as Africa’s largest economy and its substantial maritime trade driven by oil exports.

He argued it likely, also, made compelling commitments on issues important to IMO members, particularly reducing carbon emissions, which is at the top of the organisation’s agenda.

South Africa, also elected to Category C, capitalised on its strategic control of shipping lanes around the Cape of Good Hope and positioned itself as a thought leader on maritime security and environmental sustainability.“Both countries almost certainly invested significant diplomatic capital in securing votes, sending high-level delegations to engage with counterparts' months before the election.

Meanwhile, Kenya may have relied too heavily on the assumption that the Port of Mombasa’s regional importance and our previous council membership would be sufficient,” said Mr Mwangura.

Without a council seat; it means Kenya, Tanzania, and Somalia have lost an opportunity to influence proposed standards before they become binding obligations. Kenya’s exclusion means it will be implementing rules it had no hand in crafting, adapting to standards designed without its input, and competing for opportunities without prior knowledge.

Council membership often provides early insight into regulatory changes, allowing countries to prepare their ports, shipping companies, and maritime workforce ahead of new requirements.

It also offers direct access to technical assistance programs and capacity-building initiatives that can modernise maritime infrastructure.

Furthermore, it creates networking opportunities with the world’s maritime powers—Category A shipping giants and Category B major trading nations—facilitating investment, technology transfer, and partnerships.

Compared to the 2024–2025 biennium, there were three changes in Category C membership. Bangladesh, Denmark, and Kenya lost their seats and were replaced by Belgium, Nigeria, and South Africa were elected.

Countries that retained their seats include the Bahamas, Chile, Cyprus, Egypt, Finland, Indonesia, Jamaica, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Turkey.

During elections, delegates review a candidate’s maritime experience, policy track record, and commitment to international standards before casting secret ballots.

As an IMO member, Kenya is mandated to develop solutions to reduce the shipping industry’s contribution to air pollution and climate change. However, in recent years, the government has enacted laws criticised by maritime stakeholders.“IMO delegations are influenced by the World Shipping Council, and the recent Merchant Shipping (Maritime Transport Operators) Regulations, 2024—which require any global shipping line licensed to operate in Kenya to have less than 50 percent foreign shareholding—did not sit well with shippers. These are the consequences,” said a government official who requested anonymity.

It forced Prime Cabinet secretary Musalia Mudavadi to write an open plea to Joho to relax the rules and allow consultations. The new versions weren’t published.

The Mission to Seafarers, which provides essential welfare, practical, and spiritual support to seafarers visiting the Port of Mombasa, is now facing eviction from its prime land next to the port where it had held a 99-year lease.

According to documents obtained by The EastAfrican, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), custodian of the land, has not renewed the lease since last year.

It had occupied the land for 32 years of the 99-year lease. The KPA board of management typically stamps the lease annually for accountability purposes, enabling the Mission to Seafarers to continue its activities.

