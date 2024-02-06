An Information Technology (IT) firm, Digital Witch has trained over 30, 000 people, particularly youths in Technology based skills within the space of three (3) years in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja at the Weekend, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Ekwutosi Cynthia said the firm is committed to offer skills training to young Nigerians especially women.

Ekwutosi stated that Digital Witch is passionate about helping women and girls gain tech skills in the fast growing African tech industry.

“We have single handedly trained over 30,000 people in tech skills necessary to compete globally in the IT industry” she said.

The CEO further stated that the company is one of Nigeria’s biggest IT Support community committed to training and equipping young Africans with the necessary tech skills needed to secure jobs in the global tech industry.

She explained that Digital Witch has built and maintained profitable relationships with stakeholders in the tech sector in Nigeria.

Ekwutosi Cynthia is a globally certified DevOps engineer , customer success Manager and seasoned IT consultant with over 7 years’ experience in technical support, research and analysis.

She is a Microsoft trained Scrum Master, committed to the development and growth of the tech industry by harnessing manpower.

