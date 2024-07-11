The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has stated his country’s readiness to partner with the Federal Republic of Nigeria in key areas of the economy.

This was when he received the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu in his office in Minsk, the capital of the country.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the First Lady’s spokeswoman, Busola Kukoyi,

Lukashenko highlighted some of the areas Belarus is looking at for cooperation between the two countries including agriculture, food processing, industry and education.

The President who spoke through an interpreter pointed out that Oluremi Tinubu’s visit has further strengthened his administration’s resolve to enhance bilateral relations with Nigeria noting that one key area they would be hoping to collaborate is on specialist training.

“We know your needs and we know the possibilities that you have. Let me underline that these possibilities are important and significant for us. We can render significant assistance to you and you can reciprocate for us.

“We are willing to explore deeper collaboration in the area of education with your country.

“Please ask President Bola Tinubu for the visit of our Minister of Foreign Affairs to your country so we can develop these areas of collaboration further.”

Responding, the First Lady, thanked the President of the Republic of Belarus, especially for providing 20 Nigerian students full scholarships through her initiative, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

She explained to President Lukashenko that the RHI is currently involved in empowering women, especially through the Women in Agriculture programme which is a way to improve food security and production in Nigeria.

She assured that Nigeria would also be reaching out further to the Republic of Belarus to see how the desired collaboration between the 2 nations would be pursued.

Earlier, the First Lady had met with the Belarusian Minister of Education Andrey Ivanets who pointed out that there is currently a Nigerian student population which is about 600.

Ivanets said the students who are studying in various fields are doing very well academically and that his Ministry looks forward to formalizing a bilateral agreement with Nigeria.

He said the Belarusian government hopes to establish Specialists Training Centers in Nigeria.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, during the meeting, pointed out that the work experience programme of the Republic of Belarus is very commendable and would be explored by Nigeria.

During the First Lady’s visit, she also met with the Speaker of Belarus parliament Ms Natalya Kochanova and members of the Women’s Union of Belarus made of women professionals from all sectors

