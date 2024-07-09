Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo has thanked Governor Ahmed Ododo for the rehabilitation of Mopa Township Roads, saying the people of Mopamuro LGA are grateful for the developmental stride.

Fanwo who stated this while speaking with journalists in Lokoja, hailed the Governor’s commitment to grassroots development.

“All of us in Mopamuro Local Government Area are very happy right now. Mopa is our Local Government Headquarters and deserves good township roads. For us, this is a massive dividend of democracy and deserves commendation."

This coming after the relocation of the College of Education (Technical) to Mopa shows that the Government is ensuring the people of Mopamuro benefit from government projects.

“KOGROMA has been properly equipped in the last few years with an undoubted capacity to deliver the projects. They have the equipment and human resources to deliver quality projects within the stipulated duration”, he said.

Fanwo assured the people of Kogi State that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is committed to ensuring that rural roads are in good condition to enhance the agro-economy of rural areas, saying good roads are critical to agricultural production and marketing.

He urged Kogites to continue to support the policies and programs of the Ododo Administration which are targeted at improving the living standards of the people.

by Yekini Jimoh