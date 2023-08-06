

An Emirati humanitarian team in Chad continues to distribute food parcels to Sudanese refugees and the local community in several regions of the country through the UAE’s Aid Coordination Office..

Representative from the office in Chad announced the distribution of food parcels in the most vulnerable areas of Amdjarass including Residen Seal and Moki.

Moreover, 20 tents were also provided to Sudanese refugees in Karyari border area to ease their dire conditions caused by the current events in Sudan, in addition to constructing three mosques.

The Emirati humanitarian team currently in Chad comprises UAE’s Aid Coordination Office, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The UAE recently inaugurated its second Aid Coordination Office in Chad as part of its efforts to assist the friendly people of Chad and support the humanitarian and relief aid efforts of Emirati relief organisations for Sudanese refugees in the country.