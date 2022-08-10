DUBAI - The Dar Al Ber Society launched an urgent and comprehensive humanitarian relief campaign for Somalia under the title 'Somalia.... Our concern is one', in the face of the famine that struck parts of the country during the past few days.

Dar Al Ber has made an open appeal to donors and philanthropists to participate in supporting the humanitarian charitable campaign, by adopting any of the projects and initiatives included in the campaign, and contributing to its success and achieving its goals, leading to relief of the afflicted country, and extending hands of mercy to the afflicted there, and alleviating the suffering of the various segments of Somali society, who have been affected by the repercussions of the famine, and to provide their urgent food and living needs.

Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber, said, "The campaign is based on a comprehensive relief plan, which includes a set of charitable projects currently being offered, which are targeted by the Society within the framework of the campaign, and include water irrigation projects, which provide water tanks for those in need across the country, providing food baskets, purchasing blankets for the displaced, a project to own cows for the benefit of poor families, a project to build water tanks, and a project to provide amenities bags for small babies. Also, the project management in Dar Al Ber Society is currently working on monitoring and studying other needs for the afflicted Somali people."

He stressed that the new humanitarian relief campaign comes in compliance with the values and teachings of the religion, and is an implementation of the UAE's approach and its civilised humanitarian policy in the field of humanitarian work, and in response to the directives of the wise leadership in helping and relieving the poor and needy around the world, and an embodiment of the inherited human values and traditions of the UAE.