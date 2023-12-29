Chadians have approved a new constitution in a referendum that the military authorities say will pave the way for elections and the return of civilian rule, fulfilling what the military council had promised two and a half years ago and then postponed until the end of 2024.

A large part of the opposition and civil society groups boycotted the referendum, arguing that it aims to prepare for the election of the current interim President, General Mohamed Idriss Deby Itno, and perpetuate the “dynasty” of his father, who came to power 33 years ago through a coup.

Despite the widespread boycott calls, the authorities in Chad said the referendum held this month was approved by 86% of the voters. They added that the turnout was about 64%.

Unlike some of the opposition, who rejected the constitution and called for federalism, the supporters of the new constitution claimed that the centralization of the state was the only way to preserve unity, while federalism would deepen “separatism” and “chaos”.

Chad’s military authorities have described the vote as a crucial step for next year’s elections, which would mark a long-awaited return to democracy after the military took power in 2021 when former President Idriss Deby was killed on the battlefield during a conflict with rebels.

The new constitution will maintain the unity of the state in Chad, while some of the opponents of the referendum demanded a federal state, saying that it would help promote development.

Opposition groups have called for a boycott of the vote, saying the military council is firmly in charge of the referendum process.

Deby initially promised an 18-month transition period to hold elections after his father’s death, but last year the government adopted decisions that delayed the elections until 2024 and will allow him to run for president in the elections.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

