Namibia’s maritime sector is the lifeblood of its economy. The ports at Walvis Bay and Lüderitz serve as gateways for trade, logistics, and regional connectivity, and are critical not only for Namibia but for Southern Africa as a whole. At the heart of these operations are marine pilots: highly trained professionals responsible for guiding large vessels safely into and out of harbour.

Today, Namibia faces a shortage of qualified marine pilots, a challenge with both immediate and long-term consequences. Without enough pilots, ships cannot berth on schedule. Cargo handling slows down. Supply chains are disrupted.

The cost of delays, collisions or damaged goods is borne not only by port operators but by the wider economy. It is imperative to address this shortage, as without the ability to guarantee safe and efficient port operations, Namibia risks losing its competitiveness as a regional trade hub.

The heart of the marine pilot shortage

Marine pilots play a critical role in ensuring that Namibia’s ports can operate effectively, steering ships and bringing a deep understanding of Namibia’s tides, currents and navigational hazards. Their expertise ensures safety, reduces the risk of accidents and keeps trade flowing smoothly.

However, the path toward becoming a marine pilot is not quick or easy. It takes between 8 and 12 years of training, including sea time, progression through ranks from cadet to master mariner, and international certification under the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW).

In Namibia, local training institutions can only take candidates part of the way, which makes achieving the rank of marine pilot complex and often expensive. To achieve the higher-level certifications required to qualify as a pilot, students must go abroad to countries such as South Africa, Poland, or Finland.

Costs are prohibitive, awareness of the career path is low, and few young Namibians are prepared to spend long periods away from home at sea. The result is a limited pipeline of local talent and a reliance on expatriates to fill the gap.

The long-term solution lies in local talent

In the immediate term, foreign marine pilots can help Namibia bridge the skills gap. Expatriates bring not only operational expertise but also knowledge that can support mentorship and skills transfer. However, their deployment requires permits, recognition of certifications and alignment with Namibian standards. It is also expensive and ultimately not a sustainable solution.

For long-term sustainability, Namibia must invest in developing its own marine pilots. This means expanding training infrastructure so that the full certification pathway can be completed locally, raising awareness among young Namibians about maritime careers and creating mentorship programmes where experienced pilots, including expatriates, train and support local officers.

Financial assistance will also be needed to make training more accessible and affordable. This is where collaboration between government and industry becomes vital. By strengthening Namibia’s maritime education system, creating incentives and partnering with international institutions, the country can ensure that talented Namibians qualify at home and build a sustainable pipeline of skilled marine pilots for the future.

Securing Namibia’s maritime future

Namibia’s ports cannot afford to wait a decade for the skills pipeline to catch up. In the short term, foreign pilots will be needed to keep operations safe and efficient. However, investment in training must begin now, as oil and gas developments, growing shipping volumes, and regional logistics opportunities will only increase demand for marine pilots.

Without a long-term pipeline of qualified marine pilots, Namibia risks bottlenecks at ports that could undermine trade and cause the country to miss out on valuable economic opportunities. By contrast, developing a sustainable pool of local marine pilots would strengthen the maritime sector, create jobs, enhance national self-sufficiency and build confidence in local expertise.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

