Bauchi State Government has reiterated its commitment to squarely addressing issues of climate change in the state in order to keep the citizens safe and secure.

The assertion was made by the Commissioner, Ministry of Housing and Environment, Rt Hon Danlami Ahmed Kawule during a One-Day Worksop and Panel Discussion on Climate Change held at Whitehill Luxury Hotel and Apartment, Bauchi on Thursday.

He stressed that the Government is committed to improving the issues of environment through the various policies and programmes in the past 4 years thereby ensuring that people live in secure and safe environment.

According to him, “The Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir is a digital Governor, he is always following the global happenings and taking corrective measures to mitigate environmental issues.”

The Commissioner urged the participants to discuss well and extensively the current trend in the climate change atmosphere in order to come out with more ways of intervening in climate change.

Earlier, the Director General of Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr Ibrahim Kabir stated that the impact of climate change cannot be overemphasised because according to him, the effects are now here close to us.

According to him, “Before now, when we talk about climate change, we use foreign countries as examples but now, we have it with us, we can see it, we can feel it. It is a reality, we don’t have to go far away.

“The trees are gone, the green areas are turning brown, dried and gone. As it is now, there is no difference between the Northern and Southern zones of the state. Desertification is gradually getting worse. We must stand up and act swiftly to save the environment.”

Ibrahim Kabir stressed that, “We need to put our heads together on how to get out of the situation. That is the reason we are here. Let us talk, discuss, and come out with resolutions to tackle the issue.”

The workshop which was collaboration between University of Sheffield, UK, LO-ACT, BASEPA, ACReSAL, Bauchi Project Office, has as theme: ‘Low Carbon Action in Ordinary Cities’ while the topic was Urban Innovation for Climate Change: Experiences in Bauchi.

