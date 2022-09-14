Cities in the UAE are now among the fastest-growing wealth markets in the world due to their strong oil and gas industries, with millionaire populations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah jumping double digits to reach close to 100,000 this year, new data showed.

In the six months to June 30, the total number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) with fortunes of at least $1 million in Dubai, rose by 18% to 67,900, making the emirate on track to break into the world's top 20 wealthiest destinations by 2030, according to the latest Henley Global Citizens Report, which tracks private wealth migration trends worldwide.

In Abu Dhabi, the HNWI population jumped 16% to 23,800, while Sharjah's total number of wealthy residents went up by 20% to 3,700.

Overall, the combined HNWI population in the three cities surged to 95,400.

The report features data from global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth. Overall, New York emerged as the wealthiest city on earth with 345,600 millionaires.

Second on the list is San Francisco Bay area, followed by London, Singapore, Los Angeles & Malibu, Chicago, Houston, Beijing and Shanghai in the top ten.

Strong oil and gas sectors

According to Andrew Amoils, Head of Research at New World Wealth, the millionaire population of Dubai is expected to break into the top 20 wealthiest cities by 2030.

"Cities with strong oil and gas industries are performing especially well this year, including the likes of Riyadh, Sharjah, Luanda, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Lagos," Amoils said.

"Others on the fastest-growing list include Lugano, a Swiss hotspot for affluent retirees, Bengaluru, the 'Silicon Valley of India' and Hangzhou, one of China's most scenic cities."

Residents with over $10 million wealth

Among Dubai's rich population, at least 3,170 are multi-millionaires with wealth of at least $10 million. The city is also home to 202 centi-millionaires with fortunes of at least $100 million, as well as 13 billionaires.

In Abu Dhabi, at least 1,120 are multi-millionaires, while 67 fall under the centi-millionaire segment. Three residents are billionaires.

Sharjah accounts for 110 multi-millionaires and four centi-millionaires.

The fastest-growing millionaire destinations in 2022

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

