The partners of the global investment platform ‘Investopia’ have discussed investment opportunities and challenges in the Middle East region, and the role of Investopia to support investments in the new economic order.

The discussions took place during a business session held in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Added) and witnessed the announcement of Investopia next annual conference on March 1 and 2, 2023 in Abu Dhabi. The session was attended by Investopia partners, such as Crypto.com, BlackRock, IFC, and Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of Added stated: “Investopia is a strong addition to the UAE’s focused conventions scene, which seeks to identify untapped opportunities for FDI inflows and outflows. Side by side with our partners at the Ministry of Economy, our main over-arching objective is to boost the performance of the macro-economy and the financial sector, via ongoing diversification initiatives. Investopia is a crucial platform that invites the private sector to be more involved in the economic vision, and we are delighted to be hosting such a prestigious event in Abu Dhabi during Q1 2023, as we bring together the private and government sector onto one platform.”

Positive impact

“The UAE, as an active and thriving trade and investment centre, continues to do what it does best, bringing global leaders, experts and businesses together in pursuit of better prospects, and for the betterment of our markets and economies, ultimately and positively impacting institutions, individuals and households,” he added.

Mohamed Naser Al Zaabi, CEO of Investopia, said: “These dialogues organised by Investopia, and its partners, are very important as they discuss the latest global and regional economic developments, and the necessary solutions to enhance investments in the new economy sectors.”

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO, Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), said: “The inaugural edition of the summit in March, held alongside Expo Dubai 2020, was extremely successful in offering us a platform to showcase both existing and emerging prospects in Sharjah. We believe that the conference’s second edition in March next year will continue to enhance Sharjah’s efforts to attract qualitative investments, particularly in sectors of greentech, advanced manufacturing, human capital & innovation, agri-food tech, mobility and logistics, health & wellbeing, and culture & tourism – which are full with opportunities for attracting qualitative investments until 2027 and are shaping the future of sustainable investments in Sharjah.”

“We look forward to participating in the new dialogues on the future of emerging markets and world economies at Investopia 2023, to highlight the types of investments and the resultant economic growth we really want to focus on with the global community of investors in the next decade,” he added.

Digital ecosystem

Stuart Isted, General Manager, Middle East and Africa at Crypto.com said: “We are deeply committed to assisting the expansion of the digital ecosystem here in the UAE and supporting the Government and various regulators on their mission to securely integrate blockchain technology into everyday life. We see the region helping lead the forefront of this transition globally, so becoming a founding partner of Investopia was important to us as we share similar visions of how cryptocurrency will transform the global and local economy.”

Paschalis Bouchoris, Country Head for BlackRock in Dubai, said: “Investopia is a conference to discuss structural changes and long-term investment trends requiring the public and private sectors to come together to address challenges and unlock exponential growth opportunities.”

“With a growing population, a strategic location, and a burgeoning entrepreneurial scene, the Middle East is ripe for investment. I am delighted to see how the United Arab Emirates is showcasing this potential to an international audience. At IFC, we believe foreign investment in this region can create jobs, improve infrastructure, and address a host of other development needs,” said Sufyan Al Issa, the head of IFC’s office in the UAE.

Investopia’s first annual conference, held on March 28, 2022 in Dubai with the aim to channel global investments towards the new economic sectors and sustain the growth of the global economy, successfully initiated business dialogues across 12 economic sectors, like education, renewable energy, supply chain, logistics, space, agri-tech, and healthcare. Investopia comes as one of the major strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’ launched by the UAE Government in September 2021.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).