HSBC has opened a branch of its private banking service in the UAE to cater to the needs of millionaires with investable assets of over $2 million.

The addition of the UAE brings to 11 the number of international private wealth centres operated by HSBC, joining a network that includes Switzerland, Singapore, the UK, Luxembourg, Guernsey, Hong Kong and the United States, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new facility will offer clients both onshore and offshore private wealth management services in the UAE, it added.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

