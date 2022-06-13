RIYADH — Minister of Finance Muhammad Al-Jadaan said that government agencies have achieved many results in the field of financial sustainability during the past years, represented by realizing financial benefits amounting to more than SR540 billion, which were directed to spending on priority areas.



The minister made the remarks after launching two national guides for the management of projects, and management of facilities and assets in the Kingdom.



The Management of Projects is a program aimed at transformation towards a new direction in efficient operation and maintenance, as well as maintaining the sustainability of facilities, which will contribute to reducing the hidden additional costs of maintenance and operation, or what is known as the iceberg model.



The National Guide for the Management of Facilities and Assets is a rich and comprehensive national reference on the management of facilities and assets that aim to raise the efficiency and sustainability of public utilities.



