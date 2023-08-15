Bahrain - The total assets of the Future Generations Reserve Fund amounted to $614.3 million during 2022 and increased to $680.1m during the first half of this year, the Cabinet heard yesterday.

It discussed and approved a memorandum submitted by the Finance and National Economy Minister regarding the fund’s annual report and audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, with preliminary estimated performance indicators until June 30 this year.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, chaired the weekly meeting at Gudaibiya Palace.

The session also highlighted the importance of the meeting held between His Majesty King Hamad and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in El Alamein city on Egypt’s northern coast.

The Cabinet noted the importance of bilateral co-operation to achieve common aspirations of development, stability, and prosperity.

The session congratulated Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of His Majesty and Supreme Council for Women president, on the 22nd anniversary of the council’s establishment, which falls on August 22 of each year.

The Cabinet commended the achievements of Bahraini women and their remarkable contributions to government work, following the council’s adoption of ambitious programmes for them.

The Cabinet expressed its condolences to the US government and the families of the victims of the devastating forest fires in Hawaii, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).