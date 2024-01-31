The Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala has appointed Khaled Al Shamlan Al Marri as CEO of the Real Estate & Infrastructure Investments platform and a member of the Mubadala Investment Committee.

Khaled was formerly Deputy CEO of the Disruptive Investments platform and is a Mubadala veteran, having joined the organization in 2005, the fund said on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

The Real Estate & Infrastructure Investments platform has made major investments in the UK, India, and the US, among other key markets, and represents "an integral part of our long-term strategy", it added.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

