The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) revealed on Tuesday that the total non-governmental bank deposits in local currency amounted to EGP 4.986trn in June 2022, compared to EGP 4.469trn in December 2021, an increase of EGP 516.948bn.

The CBE explained in a recent report, that total bank deposits in local currency recorded EGP 766.379bn in June 2022, up from EGP 680.464bn in 2021. It pointed out that the public business sector’s share of bank deposits in June amounted to EGP 52.667bn, the private sector EGP 477.989bn, and the household sector EGP 236.09bn.

He added that time deposits and savings certificates amounted to EGP 4.22trn in June 2022, compared to EGP 3.789trn in December 2021.

According to the CBE, the public business sector’s share of those deposits amounted to EGP 46.048bn, the private sector EGP 228.982bn, and the household sector EGP 3.945tn.

The CBE also revealed an increase in non-governmental foreign currency deposits in banks to the equivalent of EGP 846.101bn in June 2022, compared to EGP 650.825bn in December 2021.

According to the CBE, the volume of demand deposits in foreign currencies amounted to EGP 228.453bn, and time deposits and savings certificates amounted to EGP 617.648bn.

He pointed out that the public business sector’s share of demand deposits in foreign currencies reached EGP 10.952bn, the private business sector EGP 148.5bn, and the household sector EGP 69.163bn.

The business sector’s share of term deposits and savings certificates amounted to EGP 35.497bn, the private business sector EGP 118.905bn, and the household sector EGP 463.246bn.

In the same context, the CBE said that the volume of domestic liquidity in the banking sector increased to EGP 6.611trn in June 2022, compared to EGP 5.822trn in December 2021.

The CBE explained that the money supply recorded EGP 1.544trn in June 2022, compared to EGP 1.380trn in December 2021, pointing out that the cash circulating outside the banking system amounted to EGP 778.8bn, compared to EGP 701.882bn.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).