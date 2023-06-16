RIYADH — A five-day program on "Sustainability: Principles and Practice" has reached its successful conclusion, marking a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia's journey toward a sustainable future.



King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) and King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) joined forces to equip 40 professionals from nine Saudi ministries and institutions with the knowledge, skills, and vision necessary to tackle the pressing sustainability challenges of today and drive progress toward the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.



Via an immersive learning experience, this unique program brought together the brightest minds in sustainability, with a total of 21 expert instructors guiding participants on a transformative journey. Through engaging and hands-on activities, the program enabled professionals to apply cutting-edge sustainability theories to real-world challenges faced by the Kingdom. The highlight of the program was the experiential simulations, providing participants with insights into country-level decision-making processes and the interconnectedness of sustainability issues.



From climate science to clean energy transition, sustainable economic growth, governance and policy, stakeholder engagement, and more, the program covered a comprehensive range of topics at the forefront of the global sustainability agenda. Participants gained access to the latest trends, best practices, and innovative solutions, empowering them to make informed decisions and take impactful actions toward building a sustainable future.



“The strategic collaboration between KAPSARC and KAUST has enabled us to pioneer an interdisciplinary Sustainability Course that explores the interconnections between the environmental, social and economic aspects of sustainable development, and provides learners with competencies to become forward-thinking leaders in sustainability, contributing to Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals”, said Dr. Ana Margarida Costa, Head of Sustainability at KAUST, who led the co-organization of the program.



"Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing Saudi Arabia and the world today," added Mohamad Hejazi, Director of Climate and Sustainability program at KAPSARC. "Through this course, we aimed to equip our participants with the knowledge and skills they need to drive climate resilience and promote sustainable development in their organizations and sectors."



Participants hailed from diverse backgrounds and sectors, including the Ministry of Energy, King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, Saudi Energy Efficiency Center, Clean Development Mechanism Designated National Authority, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economy and Planning, and Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.



Beyond technical expertise, participants have also honed advanced competencies in problem-solving, entrepreneurialism, innovation, and lifelong learning. These invaluable skills will enable them to navigate evolving sustainability challenges with agility and lead the way as champions of sustainability in their respective fields.



As Saudi Arabia strives to realize the ambitious goals of Vision 2030, sustainable development plays a pivotal role in shaping the Kingdom's future. The success of the KAPSARC-KAUST Sustainability Program stands as a testament to Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to forging a sustainable path forward. By equipping professionals with the necessary knowledge, skills, and vision, this landmark program sets a new benchmark for the global sustainability community.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).