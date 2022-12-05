The UAE Cabinet has adopted an integrated platform that will serve as a guide for investing in various sectors in the country. The platform, which will be supervised by the Ministry of Economy, will highlight investment opportunities in financial technology, tourism, manufacturing and renewable energy, among others.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting in Ajman’s Al Zorah Nature Reserve.

The platform will highlight the country’s capabilities in the targeted sectors by identifying the most prominent features of each. The electronic platform will offer opportunities for investors of all categories in agricultural technology, healthcare, education, communications and information technology, media and entertainment, e-commerce, space, logistics, medical tourism, creative industries, smart cities, and other strategic sectors.

New sustainability standards

The Cabinet also approved a federal building regulations policy. It defines sustainability standards for roads, buildings and houses, among others, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted. “The aim is to reduce the use of natural resources and our carbon footprint, and to enhance environmental sustainability standards for buildings in the UAE."

The regulations aim to reduce usage of natural resources by 15 per cent; carbon footprint by 5 per cent; energy needs on roads by 45 per cent; energy use in buildings and housing by 25 per cent; and water consumption by 16 per cent.

Healthy lifestyles

The Cabinet also approved a national policy to promote healthier lifestyles in the country. The aim is to create healthy environments that promote and protect the rights of all persons of all ages, and prevent diseases associated with unhealthy lifestyles. Authorities will boost the awareness of the community about the importance of adopting healthier lifestyles.

Additionally, a comprehensive smart health initiative announced during the Cabinet meeting will help authorities offer health services remotely. Controls and conditions will be established for smart medical advice and diagnosis; prescribing and dispensing medical products; conducting remote medical interventions; and remote medical follow-up and monitoring.

