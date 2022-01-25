ABU DHABI- H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mubadala Investment Company, chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the company’s board, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The committee approved the company's work plan and the annual budget for 2022.

The committee also reviewed the work of the board’s sub-committees during the past year and discussed several topics on the agenda and took appropriate decisions in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Abdulhamid M. Saeed; and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority (EAA) and Managing Director of the company.

