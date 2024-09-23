Arab Finance: Mobica is planning to establish a $100 million fund, named "Morpho," to invest in USD-yield sectors, primarily agriculture and manufacturing, CEO Mohamed Farouk told Asharq Business.

The fund will be launched in collaboration with the Egyptian investor Ahmed Tarek Khalil.

“If you want to invest in Egypt, you go through Morpho,” Farouk said.

Farouk added that the Morpho fund aims to attract both Arab and foreign investors to make investments in Egypt, provided that returns generated shall be in dollars, not in Egyptian pound.

He also anticipates significant interest from Saudi investors, particularly the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

