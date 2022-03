DUBAI - Egypt's net foreign reserves increased to $40.935 billion in December from $40.909 billion in November, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Foreign reserves have been rising since June 2020, after dropping to around $36 billion from more than $45.5 billion due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Kevin Liffey) ((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))