DUBAI - Egypt will target economic growth of 5.7% and a primary surplus of 1.5% of GDP in the 2022-23 financial year, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The country is targeting an overall budget deficit of 6.1% in the next financial year, which begins in July.

Egypt's government raised its local wheat procurement price by around 670 Egyptian pounds per tonne as global wheat prices increased, the finance ministry added.

