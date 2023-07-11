UAE – Dubai-based refurbished-electronics startup Revibe has secured $2.3 million in a funding round led by Resonance, and Flat6Labs, Techmind, Financiere Saint James, and other angel investors.

The startup will use the proceeds of the funding to accelerate its growth within the $6 billion refurbished consumer electronics market in the MENA region, which is expected to reach $20 billion over the coming 10 years.

Revibe was founded in July 2022 by Abdessamad Benzakour and Hamza Iraqui, according to a press release. The company is a business-to-consumer (B2C) marketplace for refurbished electronics, with the objective to provide customers with like-new devices for 30-70% cheaper than new.

Benzakour commented: “We saw that there is an abundant supply of eco-friendly electronics, both locally and through imports. But in spite of the booming demand for more affordable green tech products, there was no established, trusted party capable of providing quality-controlled devices at scale.”

Meanwhile, Iraqui noted: “Currently, we are concentrating on Apple iPhones and iPads, some Samsung devices, and laptops. Our success has come from always meeting our pledge to customers.”

He added that they plan to scale up their goal “to gradually introduce all categories of electronics.”

