Silal, the UAE’s leading food and technology company, has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Al Bakrawe Holding, a leading regional importer, exporter and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables based out of the UAE.

The acquisition makes Silal one of the UAE's largest and most innovative suppliers of fresh produce.

Al Bakrawe’s global sourcing network complements Silal’s extensive sourcing network of local farms, allowing Silal to provide a broad basket of high-quality fruit and vegetable products all year round.

The transaction underscores Silal’s commitment to being the supplier of choice to wholesalers, retailers, and food service clients in the region.

The acquisition is Silal's third of its kind, following the acquisition of majority stakes in SAFCO International, which specialises in distributing food and beverages in the UAE, and Sherwood, the country's leading distributor of agricultural products and pest management solutions.

Salmeen Alameri, Chief Executive Officer of Silal, said, “Entering into this agreement with Al Bakrawe Holding marks a significant milestone for Silal as we expand our footprint in the fresh produce market. This strategic acquisition strengthens our regional presence and enhances our ability to deliver the highest quality products to our consumers. By integrating Al Bakrawe Holding's robust supply chain capabilities and leveraging their extensive industry expertise, we have strengthened our position to address the growing demands of our market, underscoring our unwavering ambitions toward a sustainable food ecosystem, prioritizing quality, reliability and innovation. We look forward to the opportunities this acquisition will present as we continue to set new standards in the industry.”

Ammar Bakri, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Bakrawe Holding, stated, “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Silal, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence in the food sector. This partnership enhances our supply chain capabilities and expands our market reach, allowing us to continue providing our customers with the highest quality fresh produce while contributing to developing a sustainable food ecosystem in the UAE and the region.”

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.