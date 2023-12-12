RIYADH — The Public Investment Fund (PIF) revealed on Monday the launch of Dan Company, dedicated to agritourism and ecotourism.



The company aims to craft distinctive tourism ventures around Saudi Arabian cities, showcasing captivating natural and cultivated landscapes.



Dan’s vision involves engaging local communities to offer immersive experiences, allowing visitors to harmoniously interact with the unique regional culture and traditions, encompassing arts, crafts, local cuisines, and heritage.



“Agritourism” emphasizes traditional farming-related experiences, while “ecotourism” focuses on nature exploration while minimizing environmental impact.



As community enablers, Dan’s initiatives will empower local communities and grant franchises to farmers and tourist lodge operators.



These partners will receive comprehensive training and knowledge to establish and develop their own facilities.



Furthermore, the company will present investment opportunities for the private sector, fostering both direct and indirect job creation.



Dan’s inaugural project, spanning 1.8 million square meters in the Al-Ahsa region, will feature an eco-resort, an agri-resort, and an adventure resort.



Each will cater to specific niches in the tourism sector, delivering outstanding visitor experiences tailored to a diverse range of tourists.



The agritourism resort in Al-Ahsa will showcase the region’s renowned produce, particularly its rice and dates.



Visitors can engage in hands-on experiences, including seasonal farming, harvesting, and cooking farm-sourced products, highlighting the field-to-plate journey.



Simultaneously, the eco-resort and adventure resorts will concentrate on connecting visitors with the landscape.



The eco-resort will utilize local materials with low carbon emissions, preserving the region’s flora and fauna.



The adventure resort will offer environmentally friendly experiences such as horse riding, star-gazing, and climbing the nearby rocky hills.



By 2030, Dan is anticipated to contribute approximately $1.6 billion (SR6 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP as it expands its footprint.



Aligning with Vision 2030 goals, Dan will play a pivotal role in diversifying the economy and enhancing the contribution of city economies to Saudi GDP.



Khalid Johar, co-head of the local real estate portfolio department at PIF, commented: “The establishment of Dan Company encapsulates one element of PIF’s strategy to further strengthen tourism.



“It will boost economic development and contribute to national economic growth. The company will operate novel business models that integrate sustainability and embrace nature, involving the private sector and local farmers in agritourism and ecotourism.



“The establishment of Dan will also contribute to the creation of new job opportunities in local communities and the promotion of unique immersive experiences that engage and entertain visitors.”



PIF’s portfolio encompasses strategic investments aimed at fortifying Saudi tourism and bolstering city economies nationwide.



Notable projects include the Soudah Development, creating a year-round luxury mountain tourism resort in the Aseer region; Boutique Group, transforming historical palaces into luxury boutique hotels; and Saudi Downtown Company, dedicated to establishing and developing urban centers across Saudi Arabia.

