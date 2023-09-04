Cairo - Egypt-based fintech startup HEDG has secured a six-figure pre-seed funding round from local and Saudi investors, according to a press release.

Founded by Ahmed Abdel Moaty and Ahmed Eraqi in July 2022, HEDG aims to evolve retirement planning for private workers in the Arab Republic.

The fintech startup will use the investment to redefine traditional retirement services through seamless digital experiences and tailored retirement plans.

The platform focuses on addressing the specific needs of Egypt's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

HEDG will roll out a business-to-business (B2B) module, which is created to enable businesses to provide advanced pension solutions for their employees.

Through this model, HEDG will reshape the financial tech landscape, while driving a new era of financial inclusivity.

HEDG's tech-forward approach seeks to transform retirement services, which makes it positioned to become a fintech leader, charting a new course for the entire region.

