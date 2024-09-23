Arab Finance: A coalition of private companies from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE has unveiled an $800 million merger in the industrial sector in October, Managing Partner and Head of Investment Banking at Zilla Capital Moustafa El-Shenety told Asharq channel in an interview.

El-Shenety anticipates the completion of additional merger and acquisition deals valued at $300 million over the next six months, noting that Zilla Capital is currently managing transactions worth nearly $3 billion.

Zilla Capital’s fund and portfolio management arm is likely to commence operations in Saudi Arabia by the end of this year, with an initial portfolio value of $300 million, he revealed, adding plans to double its business volume to $600 million within its first year of operation.

Moreover, he noted that the new company will operate in partnership with a financial institution in Saudi Arabia, targeting investments in Arab markets, Europe, and the US.

Zilla Capital, established in 2018, operates across various financial sectors, including non-banking finance, investment banking, and financial advisory.

