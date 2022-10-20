Cairo – Egypt’s Kenzz, an electronic commerce (e-commerce) platform, has secured $3.50 million in a seed funding round, according to a recent press release.

Outliers Venture Capital led the fundraising transaction, along with HOF Capital, Foundation Ventures, Samurai Incubate, as well as other angel investors.

Meanwhile, Kenzz will use the proceeds of the funding to expand its product range to meet various consumer segments’ requirements, invest in the technology field, and launch a new app.

The platform offers a mass e-commerce solution across Egypt and the MENA region and enables local manufacturers as well as small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) to scale up their businesses by providing access to remote data and insights.

Ahmed Atef, CEO of Kenzz, said: "We have designed Kenzz to appeal specifically to people not yet convinced that e-commerce is a practical and mainstream mode of shopping.”

Sarah Al Saleh, a partner at Outliers Venture Capital, commented: "Kenzz is solving two key issues that current e-commerce incumbents are not addressing: affordable and reliable last mile logistics and an uncompromising customer trust philosophy."

Meanwhile, managing partner at Foundation Ventures, Omar Barakat, noted: “Kenzz is socialising the purchasing experience, allowing people to unlock value by buying in groups.”

Kenzz was founded by Ahmed Atef, Mahmoud El-Silk, and Moataz Sami in 2022.

