JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia has won the presidency of the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) for a three-year period starting in 2025.



The decision was taken during the 38th meeting of the initiative, which was held from September 9-12, 2024, in Jeddah.



The CEO of the General Organization for the Conservation of Coral Reefs and Turtles in the Red Sea (Shams), Dr. Khaled Isfahani, explained that the selection of Saudi Arabia to chair the 14th session of the initiative highlights the appreciation of the member states for the level of the Kingdom’s technical capabilities and the efforts made in the field of coral reef conservation and their confidence in the Kingdom's ability to host the most important global events.



Isfahani stressed that the presidency of the initiative enhances Saudi Arabia’s commitment to protecting the marine environment, biodiversity and ecosystems, and highlights the Kingdom’s pioneering efforts in the field of coral reef conservation at all local, regional and international levels.



He also confirmed that Saudi Arabia will work in cooperation with all relevant parties to present an exceptional session that will bring remarkable progress in the field of coral reef conservation locally and internationally and will also contribute to strengthening its position as a leading global destination in the field of coral reef conservation and associated ecosystems.



He pointed out that Saudi Arabia presented a roadmap for the initiative for the next three years and will work during its presidency to enhance and activate international cooperation and accelerate the pace of efforts made to preserve these vital ecosystems. Saudi Arabia appreciated the efforts made by the government of the United States (chair of the 13th session of the initiative).



The Global Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) has 45 member countries, and they cover 75% of coral reefs around the world. Saudi Arabia joined the initiative in 2022.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).