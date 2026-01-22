DAVOS — Saudi Arabia will host the world’s first Global Coral Reef Summit later this year, Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States, announced at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026.

Speaking during the panel “The Blue Acceleration: Protecting Our Oceans at Scale,” Princess Reema highlighted Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ocean conservation and global environmental cooperation.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be holding the first ever Global Coral Reef Summit in 2026,” she said, noting that the event is expected to bring together global leaders, scientists, and investors “to drive solutions for the protection and recovery of the coral reef ecosystem.”

Princess Reema emphasized the essential role oceans play in sustaining life on Earth, describing them as critical to climate regulation, food security, and economic activity.

“Our oceans are not just a vast body of water, they’re the lungs of the planet and they regulate climate, provide food and livelihood for billions, and they sustain economies through trade and through tourism,” she said.

She also warned of mounting pressures on marine ecosystems from shipping, coastal development, and other human activities, raising the question of whether regeneration is still possible.

“Is regeneration even possible?” she asked, adding that scientific research confirms it is.

Highlighting the urgency of action, Princess Reema cited projections indicating that “at the current rate, ten percent or less of coral reefs globally will exist by 2050,” stressing the need for immediate and coordinated international efforts.

“We have a very small window to push forward together to change that,” she said. “We can reverse that course and most importantly put forward a positive path of regeneration, restoration and sustainability for a better tomorrow.”

She also underscored Saudi Arabia’s marine biodiversity, noting that the Kingdom’s waters host some of the world’s most resilient coral reef systems.

“Saudi Arabia’s marine ecosystem includes some of the world’s most resilient and biologically rich coral reefs,” she said.

“They support extraordinary biodiversity, hosting more than one thousand species of fish and serve as a critical habitat for plants and marine life.”

Princess Reema added that Saudi Arabia’s leadership of the Global Coral Reef Initiative, secured in 2024 for a three-year term, further reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to protecting marine life and advancing global conservation efforts.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).