RIYADH — Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid Al-Hogail confirmed that Bahja project is a practical model for achieving environmental goals. "Since 2023 until today, we have witnessed establishment of 645 new parks, and treated 629 urban interventions with an area of ​​more than 12 million square meters," he said while addressing the fourth edition of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday.



The minister that Saudi Arabia has witnessed progress and a qualitative transformation in enhancing environmental sustainability, by increasing green spaces, improving air quality, and working to reduce carbon emissions. “The Ministry of Housing is part of the transformation journey in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the constant endeavor to increase the percentage of green spaces, encourage afforestation and ensure the sustainability of resources, within the framework of Saudi’s Vision 2030, which places the citizen and quality of life at the forefront of its concerns” Al-Hogail said.



Al-Hogail stressed that the ministry has adopted effective strategic initiatives and plans to support the Green Saudi Arabia initiative by implementing huge afforestation projects, including afforestation of streets, medians, pedestrian walkways and parks, with the aim of aligning with the strategic axes of Green Saudi Arabia, which include working to reduce carbon emissions and reach more than 278 tons annually by 2030.



In addition to shifting to renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate electricity, developing carbon capture and storage technologies, and establishing green and blue hydrogen projects to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, as well as increasing green spaces, parks, and green belts around cities and developing valleys within them to become sustainable natural areas.



Al-Hogail said: "We work closely with global partners, such as the United Nations Human Settlements Programmer, through an agreement to update the boundaries and standards of population settlements and review their classification."



An agreement was also signed to support the urban planning program in Saudi cities, which includes a number of joint initiatives, which will positively reflect on the classification of Saudi cities globally according to the requirements of the sustainable development goals.



The minister said that achieving the goals of Saudi Green Initiative requires integrated efforts from all sectors and individuals, stressing the importance of the dialogue provided by the forum, which is an opportunity to exchange visions and ideas about the most prominent trends in the field of afforestation and sustainability.

