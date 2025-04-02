The Maritime Battery Forum (MBF) and the Zero Emission Shipping Technology Association (ZESTAs) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalise their collaboration in advancing zero-emission shipping technologies.

The signing ceremony took place on onboard Yinson GreenTech’s Hydromover during the WATTS UP APAC conference, an event focused on maritime energy transition, held in Singapore.

The partnership between MBF, a leading organisation promoting battery-powered maritime solutions, and ZESTAs, a global advocate for zero-emission shipping technologies, marks a significant step forward in the industry’s collective efforts to decarbonise and achieve sustainable shipping.

The MOU outlines a framework for joint initiatives, knowledge sharing, and advocacy to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions in the maritime sector.

Sharing a common interest in promoting electrification as a means to decarbonisation in the maritime sector, this partnership will focus on fostering collaboration and innovation among their respective members and exchanging information for mutual benefit as well as establishing a framework for cooperation that promotes joint objectives, enhances member experiences, and advances the sustainable development of the port and maritime sectors.

“This partnership with ZESTAs represents a powerful alignment of our missions to drive the maritime industry toward a sustainable future. By combining our expertise in battery technology with ZESTAs’ leadership in zero-emission advocacy, we can accelerate the transition to cleaner, more efficient shipping solutions” says Syb Ten Cate Hoedemaker, Managing Director, Maritime Battery Forum.

“An absolute zero emissions vessel is an electric vessel. Batteries and energy storage systems are fundamental to achieving the International Maritime Organisation’s GHG strategy. Formalising what has always been a positive relationship between our organisations will allow us to increase the breadth and speed of our combined impact.” added Madadh MacLaine, Secretary-General of ZESTAs. -TradeArabia News Service

