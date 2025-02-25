Muscat: The first hydrogen station in the Sultanate of Oman was launched today by Oman Shell. The move comes as part of Oman Shell’s drive towards advancing sustainable mobility in the nation.

Strategically positioned near Muscat International Airport, this state-of-the-art hydrogen refuelling station is the Sultanate of Oman’s first green hydrogen production facility, integrating hydrogen refuelling, electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging, and conventional fuelling options into a single fuelling hub.

Built with electrolysis technology powered by solar energy, the station will produce up to 130 kg of green hydrogen per day. In addition to providing an alternative fuel source, it supports Oman’s Vision 2040 and its Net Zero 2050 goals by fostering low-carbon mobility solutions.

Eng. Salim Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, highlighted the national importance of the initiative: “The launch of the Sultanate of Oman’s first green hydrogen service station marks a pivotal milestone in our nation’s journey toward sustainability and energy diversification. This initiative reflects our commitment to implementing His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s vision to position Oman as a key player in green hydrogen and a step towards achieving Net Zero by 2050. By integrating renewable energy, onsite hydrogen production, and advanced mobility solutions, this project demonstrates the potential of hydrogen ecosystems in attracting investment and supporting future technologies.”

On his turn, Walid Hadi, Oman Shell’s VP and Country Chairman, emphasized the project’s contribution to Oman’s sustainability journey: “The Green Hydrogen for Mobility project underscores Oman Shell’s commitment to sustainable innovation in Oman.”

Eng. Badr Mohammed Al Nadabi, CEO of Mwasalat, stated: “At Mwasalat, we believe that the future of transportation lies in sustainability, innovation, and the integration of smart, eco-friendly solutions. The launch of Oman's first hydrogen fueling station marks a significant step in our journey toward sustainable mobility, reinforcing the nation's commitment to a greener future. In collaboration with Oman Shell and Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, we are introducing 15 hydrogen-powered vehicles for premium transport, a milestone in achieving Oman Vision 2040 and the Net Zero 2050 goals.”

Further, Ahmed Salem Al Abri, CEO of Nama Power and Water Procurement, added: “Nama for Power and Water Procurement will provide a total of 7,000 International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC) to Oman Shell over the next five years until 2029, at a rate of 1,400 certificates annually. Additionally, 250,000 I-REC(E) certificates have been sold to the local market so far, and more than 3 million I-REC(E) certificates will be issued in 2025.”

Moreover, Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud Al Balushi, CEO of Shell Oman Marketing said: “At Shell Oman Marketing, we recognize that the future of mobility lies in innovation, sustainability, and collaboration. The launch of Oman’s first green hydrogen refuelling station is more than just an infrastructure milestone — it’s proof of our commitment to Oman’s energy transition journey. By integrating green hydrogen into Oman’s mobility sector, we are not only introducing an alternative fuel source but also setting the technology foundation for a more resilient, low-carbon transport ecosystem.”

