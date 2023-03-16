PHOTO
EU to unveil plans for leadership in green industrial revolution
The EU will set a target of producing at least 40% of the clean tech products it needs by 2030
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.