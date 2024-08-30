UAE-based Dubal Extrusion Investment (DEI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubal Holding (DH), successfully completed the rooftop solar power generation project (phase I) at OSE Industries, a local aluminium extrusion company owned by DEI.

The rooftop solar power project, executed by Emirates Electrical Engineering LLC, went live in the beginning of July and is located on the roof tops of buildings 1 and 2 of the OSE plant.

With a rated capacity of 633 kilowatts peak (kWp), the system is expected to generate 1.1 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean electricity annually.

The project is estimated to produce up to 12% of OSE Industries annual electricity power needs. In terms of its environmental impact, the annual generation of 1.1 GWh of clean electricity can power a small town for several days or even a week, significantly reducing carbon emissions by 440,000 Kg CO2 e and promoting sustainable practices.

Phase II of the project, covering the remaining buildings and service areas, is currently planned to be commissioned in 2025. The project exemplifies DEI’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s sustainability initiatives, including the DEWA Shams Dubai Initiative, Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and UAE Net Zero 2050.

The project was executed under a solar lease agreement, which eliminates upfront costs and ensures a hassle-free approach with regard to operation, maintenance, and affordable energy rates.

The supplier is responsible for monitoring the system’s performance, ensuring its cleanliness and maintenance, as well as availability of spare components.

Preliminary data for July 2024 illustrates that the solar system produced 109.5 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity, 12 % of monthly demand, and contributing to a reduction of carbon emissions of 43,800 Kg CO2 e. – TradeArabia News Service

