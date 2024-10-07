Emirates airline has signed up Etihad Clean Energy Development, a unit of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), to develop a large-scale solar energy project at the Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai.

The project scope includes development, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning of the solar photovoltaic (PV) facility along with 20 years of operation and maintenance services.

As per the deal, a total of 39,960 solar panels will be installed, providing 37% of the facility's annual energy consumption and reducing CO2 equivalent emissions by over 13,000 tonnes each year when fully operational. The total capacity is 23,177 kWp, with an estimated annual generation of 34,301,960 kWh.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the World Green Economy Summit 2024 in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group; and Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Managing Director and CEO of Dewa.

On the solar facilty, Sheikh Ahmed said: "This initiative highlights Emirates’ commitment and continued investment in renewable energy solutions as part of our sustainability strategy. By integrating solar energy into the Emirates Engineering Centre, we are significantly reducing our carbon footprint while supporting the UAE's clean energy goals."

"We are pleased to partner with Etihad Clean Energy Development in this solar PV project, which adds another milestone in our sustainability journey and greatly expands the number of solar installations at our facilities," he stated.

Al Tayer expressed delight at collaboration with Emirates Airline on this landmark project. "Our partnership not only supports the UAE's vision for a sustainable future but also sets a precedent for renewable energy adoption in the aviation sector," he stated.

As a leading provider of energy efficiency solutions in the region, Etihad Clean Energy Development, will spearhead the project, showcasing its expertise in delivering high-performance energy systems.

"Through this partnership, Etihad Clean Energy Development and Emirates Airline will ensure the long-term operational efficiency of the solar PV systems while achieving substantial reductions in carbon emissions and energy costs," said Al Tayer.

The other Emirates-owned and managed facilities in Dubai with solar panel installations include: the Emirates Flight Catering facility, and The Sevens Stadium which boasts the region’s first and largest solar carport at a sporting facility, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

