Makkah: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, the Transport General Authority, the General Directorate of Civil Defense, and the General Department of Traffic, has launched the second trial of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered bus.



This initiative is part of the memorandum of understanding signed between the commission and the ministry of energy to implement a pilot project for hydrogen fuel cell buses on designated routes. The experiment aims to explore hydrogen applications in transportation, gain commercial and technical expertise, and gather insights for potential future expansion. It also seeks to raise public awareness about hydrogen technology.



Through this initiative, the commission aspires to introduce clean energy-based transportation solutions and enhance the quality of life, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030 to reduce emissions and protect the environment. The project also aims to improve the services provided to pilgrims and Umrah performers, enhancing their overall experience in the holy sites.



The hydrogen bus trial is integrated into the Makkah Bus Project, with a dedicated operational plan ensuring security and safety measures. This includes operating buses along the designated route and deploying a mobile hydrogen fueling station.



The trial is conducted in cooperation with relevant government entities and operating companies. The evaluation will focus on efficiency, performance, operational sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and passenger comfort, ensuring that Makkah's public transportation system evolves into a more sustainable service.