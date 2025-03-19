Arab Finance: India-based energy transmission and cable manufacturing firm Sterlite Power is seeking to develop an electricity grid for green hydrogen projects in Egypt with investments ranging between $5 and $6 billion, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib announced.

During his meeting with Tushar Chhabra, Head of Business Acquisition at Sterlite Power, El-Khatib noted that the project would boost Egypt’s energy infrastructure and accelerate its transition toward clean energy.

The minister highlighted that Egypt enjoys high capabilities in clean energy production, making it a regional energy hub amid increasing global demands for sustainable energy sources.

He added that cooperation with Indian companies in the renewable energy sector opens new investment horizons, creates job opportunities, and drives sustainable development.

For his part, Chhabra affirmed the company’s plans to invest in long-term strategic projects that support Egypt's transformation into a major renewable energy hub.

This project will leverage Sterlite Power’s latest technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability in Egypt, according to Chhabra.

