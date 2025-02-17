Riyadh: Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first electric vehicle (EV) brand and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), announced 11 new partnerships worth SAR 5.50 billion, equivalent to approximately $1.50 billion, at the 3rd PIF Public Sector Forum, which concluded on 13 February 2025.

The agreements, a majority with Saudi companies, mark a significant milestone in Ceer’s commitment to achieving 45% localisation targets and will contribute significantly to the Saudi automotive sector further stimulating the economy aligned with the aims of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, according to a press release.

The MoUs signed at the event included Zamil Central Air Conditioners Co. Ltd. to manufacture HVAC systems, Zamil Plastic Industrial Company for plastic injected parts, Obeikan Glass Company, and Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises (ALJ) for alloy wheels. Ceer also entered into an agreement with a global supplier, CTR to localize aluminum forged parts in Saudi Arabia.

Ceer CEO, Jim DeLuca, said: “These partnerships are crucial not only for a thriving automotive industry, but also for creating future jobs and driving economic growth in the Kingdom.”

DeLuca noted: “By working with local suppliers, we ensure access to high-quality components for Ceer vehicles while simultaneously fostering a sustainable automotive sector in Saudi Arabia."

Ceer has established strategic partnerships with global industry leaders, including Foxconn, BMW, Siemens, RIMAC, Hyundai Transys, Sabelt, Schuler, and Dürr, and is also fostering a growing ecosystem at King Salman Automotive Cluster, with several tier 1 global suppliers localizing their operations with leading industry partners such as Lear, Forvia, Shinyoung, Benteler, JVIS and Pirelli.

Moreover, the company has established partnerships with 263 local companies that have been awarded business worth SAR 6.60 billion including Modern Building Leaders (MBL), Nahil Computer, Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company, Atlas Industrial Equipment Company, Saudi Business Machines, and Liva Insurance.

Ceer’s localization efforts with Saudi suppliers also include supply agreements with Saudi Company for Controls and Maintenance (Saudi Controls Ltd) who will deliver portable chargers for electric vehicles, Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. (APICO) for blow parts, Saudi Aluminum Casting Company (SAC) for aluminum casting and First Telecom Industries (FTI) for small stampings.

It is worth noting that the third edition of PIF Public Sector Forum coincided with the LEAP 2025 leading tech event which was held in Riyadh and concluded on 13 February.

