Riyadh: United International Holding Company (UIHC) reported a 4.81% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to SAR 222.38 million in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, compared to SAR 212.17 million.

The company’s revenue rose by 19.09% to SAR 623.87 million in 2024 from SAR 523.85 million in 2023, according to the estimated financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 8.90 in 2024, compared with SAR 8.49 in the previous year.

Estimated Results for Q4-24

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, United International Holding’s net profit climbed by 16.07% YoY to SAR 64.25 million from SAR 55.35 million.

The company generated 22.95% higher revenue to SAR 172.92 million during the October-December 2024 period, compared with SAR 140.64 million in Q4-23.

On a quarterly basis, the Q4-24 net profits were 8.99% higher than SAR 58.95 million in Q3-24, whereas the revenue increased by 6.94% from SAR 161.69 million.

It is worth noting that United International Holding commenced trading on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on 3 December 2024.

